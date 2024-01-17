Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

