Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,262 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,416,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $43,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,259,000 after purchasing an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 81.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 448,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 201,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

