Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,323,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $40,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AIRC opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.