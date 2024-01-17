Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,079,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,841 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $42,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

