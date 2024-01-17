Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $45,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 154.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 33.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

