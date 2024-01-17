Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $40.56 Million Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,434,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $40,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,311,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Schrödinger by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 803,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,567,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

SDGR stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

