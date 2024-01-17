Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.45 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $41,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile



Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

