Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.08 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $43,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Fortis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.42%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

