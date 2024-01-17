Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.20 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $43,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,376,000 after buying an additional 305,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,463,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSN opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.