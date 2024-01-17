Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $44.58 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 642,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $44,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $175,900,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $96,477,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

