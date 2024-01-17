Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $39,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $326.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.