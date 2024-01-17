Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $40,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.34.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $260.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

