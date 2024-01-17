Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 390,367 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,071,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $46,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.85. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.