Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $40,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

