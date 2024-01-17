Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of International Paper worth $36,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in International Paper by 840.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 425,061 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 444,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 270,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

