Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,762 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $38,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $425.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.87 and a 200 day moving average of $382.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $425.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

