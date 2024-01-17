Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,017 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $39,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 14,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

