Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,550 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $37,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,822,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $205.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.76 and a 200-day moving average of $209.53. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

