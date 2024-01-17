Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,939 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $38,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $165.09 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $171.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.