Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,828 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $41,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,992,000 after buying an additional 117,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,362,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 279,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.