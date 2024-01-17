Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,650,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,517 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $44,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 125.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 149.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 181.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.