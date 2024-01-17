Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,124,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $40,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

