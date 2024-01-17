Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $46,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $238.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $309.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.71.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

