Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Trading Down 8%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 88,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 91,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

