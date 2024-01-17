Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.