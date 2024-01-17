T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.46. 40,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 94,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSPA. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2,367.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.