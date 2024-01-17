Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1,131.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,103 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.77 and a 52-week high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.