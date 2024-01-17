Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $43,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $99,690,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after buying an additional 700,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

