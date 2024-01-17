Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Paul Hogarth Sells 331,531 Shares

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.73), for a total value of £1,753,798.99 ($2,231,580.34).

TAM stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 492.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £320.70 million, a PE ratio of 2,409.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1-year low of GBX 421 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,181.82%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

