TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.36% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CPK shares. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.