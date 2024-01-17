TD Asset Management Inc Sells 16,907 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $2,935,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 730,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

