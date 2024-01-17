TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Trading Down 1.1 %

WRK opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

