TE Connectivity (TEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 guidance at $1.70 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TEL opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

