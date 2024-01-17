Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Approximately 1,844,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,646,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

