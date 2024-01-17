Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.71. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

