The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Robert T. E. Ware Sells 86,400 Shares of Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert T. E. Ware sold 86,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09), for a total value of £74,304 ($94,546.38).

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

Conygar Investment stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.28. The company has a market cap of £52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 81 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.72).

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

