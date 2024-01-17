The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Robert T. E. Ware Sells 86,400 Shares of Stock

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert T. E. Ware sold 86,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09), for a total value of £74,304 ($94,546.38).
Conygar Investment Stock Performance
Conygar Investment stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.28. The company has a market cap of £52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 81 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.72).
About Conygar Investment
