The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.81). Approximately 58,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 53,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,270.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.09.

In other news, insider David Moss bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($66,166.18). Insiders own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

