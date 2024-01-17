THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Up 10.4%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.12 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 74.14 ($0.94). Approximately 9,620,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,883,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.16 ($0.85).

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 69 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 91 ($1.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £963.82 million, a P/E ratio of -164.76, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.87.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

