Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $773,292,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.28. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.