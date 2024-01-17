Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Trevena Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

