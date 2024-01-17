Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trevena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

