Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TRVN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.