TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) Trading Down 0%

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49. 186,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 119,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.
TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.
About TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO)
AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO)
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.