TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 3.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,026,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,202,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TuSimple

TuSimple Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 488.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 65,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TuSimple by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TuSimple by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TuSimple by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 66,668 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple

(Get Free Report)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.