United Rentals (URI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.31 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $561.13 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $585.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.02 and its 200-day moving average is $473.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.