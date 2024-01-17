Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.10 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.32). Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Various Eateries Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.99, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.18 and a beta of 0.11.

About Various Eateries

(Get Free Report)

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.