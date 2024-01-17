Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Shares Down 8.7%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. 2,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.
Varta Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.15.
Varta Company Profile
Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.
