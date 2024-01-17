Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $68.40 Average PT from Analysts

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $167,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,665,662.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $828,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $358,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $167,136.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,665,662.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,901 shares of company stock worth $5,383,283. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.92. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

