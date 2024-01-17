Vimeo (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Trading Down 8.6%

Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 39,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 16,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
Vimeo Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
