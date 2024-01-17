Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.18. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $266.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.