W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.7 %

WRB stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Read Our Latest Report on W. R. Berkley

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after buying an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

