Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.84. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

